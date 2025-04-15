Soybean Weakness Extending to Tuesday’s Midday

Soybeans are trading with losses of 1 to 5 cents at Tuesday’s midday, pulling off the early session lows. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 5 ¼ cents at $9.84 3/4. Soymeal futures are trading with losses of $4.20/ton, with Soy Oil futures are back up 86 points.

The US soybean crop was listed at 2% planted by April 13, in line with the early 5-year average pace at 2%.

NOPA data from this morning showed a total of 194,55 mbu of soybeans crushed during March. That was a sharp 9.38% increase from last month but down 0.94% from last year. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 1.498 billion pounds, which was down 19.07% from last year and 0.34% below the end of February.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.36 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.84 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.45 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.27 1/2, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.66 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

