Soybean Traders Battle at the $10 Mark on Wednesday

October 02, 2025 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with losses of 2 to 4 cents across most contracts on Wednesday, as November tries to hold the $10 mark at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 ¾ cents lower at $9.20 ¼. Soymeal futures are down $1.90 to $3.70/ton, with Soy Oil futures trading higher, up 60 to 64 points.

Continued lack of export business as we head into the busiest part of the soybean export season is putting extended pressure on the market. 

Analysts estimate the August soybean crush to total 196.4 million bushels. The Fats & Oils report is due this afternoon, though it has been delayed due to the government shutdown.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $9.99 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.20 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.17 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.33, down 2 3/4 cents,

