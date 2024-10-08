Soybean Trade Falling Double Digits on Tuesday AM

Soybeans are posting sharp Tuesday morning losses of 14 to 15 cents. They settled Monday with weakness in the nearbys, down ¾ to 3 ¾ cents, as the deferreds were steady to 1 ¾ cents higher. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 3 3/4 cents at $9.71. Soymeal was down $2.80 to $6.50/ton across the board. Soy Oil futures were up 52 to 66 points on the day.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 90% of the US soybean crop was dropping leaves by Sunday, which is 5% head of normal. Harvest jumped to 47% of the US crop, well above the 34% average pace. Conditions were down 1% to 63% gd/ex in the final condition update of the year. The Brugler500 index was 361, down 1 on the week to close out at a 4-year high for final ratings.

Export Inspections data showed a MY high so far of 1.43 MMT (52.59 mbu) in soybean shipments during the week of October 3. That was up 1.9% from the same week last year and more than double the previous week. The largest destination was China of 705,091 MT, with 153,689 MT headed to Vietnam, and 147,297 MT to Mexico. Marketing year to date inspections have totaled 3.36 MMT (123.5 mbu), just slightly below the same period last year.

Brazil’s soybean crop was pegged at 4.5% planted as of Thursday, which lags the 10% planting pace from last year.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.34, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 15 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.71, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.52 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 14 1/2 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.82 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 14 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.