Soybean Selling Continues after Chinese Business

Despite Chinese purchases in the headlines, soybeans continue fading through the midweek session. November is sitting 11c off the session low for midday, but the front months are still down by 6 to 8 ½ cents. Soymeal futures are $7/ton in the red so far. Soybean Oil is trading higher as the complex outlier. Futures are back up by 71 to 85 points for midday.

USDA announced a 126k MT soybean sale to China this morning.

A Chinese delegation signed framework agreements in IA for soybeans, corn, sorghum and wheat, potentially signaling bulk purchases. Wire sources indicate the agreements ~$1b in business, the first of its kind with China since 2017. The agreements are a promise to buy X quantity over time, but previous framework deals have seen some export sales agreements within a few days of signing.

Anec data has October soybean exports at 6.142 MMT for Brazil, that compares to 3.589 MMT last year.

AgRural reported soy planting in Brazil advanced 13% points for the week to 30% complete. Soybean planting in Brazil’s largest soybean production state (Mato Grosso) is estimated to be 60% complete. Data from private analytics firm StoneX estimates that ~25% of the soybeans have been forward sold, up from 17% last year but trailing the 5-yr average for this point in the growing season.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.88 1/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.33 1/1, down 7 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.08 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.21, down 5 cents,

