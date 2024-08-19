Soybean Rally Double Digits Following Export Business

Soybean futures settled the Monday session with contracts 17 to 19 cents across most nearby contracts. Soymeal futures were up $5.60 to $8.40/ton, with Soy Oil 21 to 52 points higher on the day.

After the close, NASS released updated Crop Progress data, with 95% of the US bean crop blooming by Sunday, with 81% setting pods. Soybean condition ratings were steady at 68% good/excellent, though a 1% switch from good to excellent took the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 372.

USDA reported private export sales of 2024/25 soybeans this morning, with 332,000 MT to Chin and 110,000 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Soybean export inspections showed 398,233 MT (14.63 mbu) shipped during the week that ended on August 15. That was a 13.9% improvement on the week and 24.3% larger vs. last year. The top destination was Germany at 130,571 MT, with 60,497 MT headed to Egypt, as just 56,765 MT on its way to China. Accumulated shipments have totaled 43.78 MMT (1.609 bbu), which is 13.6% below the same period last year.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $9.56 1/4, up 17 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.35 3/8, up 17 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.76, up 19 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.09 3/4, up 17 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.18, up 18 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.