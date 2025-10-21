Soybean Rally Continuing Through Midday

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 cent gains at the midday portion on Monday, as President Trump’s China trade comments have been trending friendlier. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 10 1/4 cents higher at $9.556 ½. Support from the products was noted, as Soymeal futures are up $3 to $3.50 so far on Monday, with Soy Oil 17 to 20 points Higher

Over the weekend President Trump stated he was confident in reaching a soybean deal with China and he “wants China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 1.474 MMT (54.17 mbu) during the week ending on October 16. That was 42.9% below the same week last year but 44.9% above last week. Mexico was the top destination of 221,269 MT, with 167,380 MT headed to Pakistan and 166,271 MT to Bangladesh. Vietnam and Egypt were also destinations of over 160,000 MT. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 5.537 MMT (203.48 mbu) since September 1, which is now 30.9% below the same period last year.

Brazil’s soybean crop was pegged at 24% planted by Thursday according to AgRural, ahead of the 18% pace from the same week last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.29 1/2, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.56 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.48, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.61 3/4, up 11 cents,

