Soybean Prices Poised to Decline Further Into Their October Seasonal Lows

As one of the most widely traded agricultural commodities, the soybean market is a subject of great interest to farmers, traders, and end users. While China continues to be the largest importer of soybeans and has demonstrated its dominance for soybeans by importing more than last year so far this season, its economy continues to struggle. It could impact their demand as the year goes on.

Introduction to the Soybean Market

The soybean market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that plays a significant role in the global agricultural landscape. As one of the most widely cultivated and traded crops, soybeans profoundly impact the economy, food production, and livestock feed supply chains.Soybeans are versatile legumes highly valued for their high protein content and numerous applications, from culinary to industrial. They are a staple in various food products, including cooking oils, tofu, soy milk, and animal feed. Moreover, soybeans are a crucial component in biodiesel production, contributing to the renewable energy sector.Understanding the soybean market requires a comprehensive analysis of several fundamental factors, including supply and demand dynamics, global production and consumption trends, government policies, and weather conditions. In addition, understanding technical analysis and seasonality can enhance your performance. These elements influence soybeans' prices, trade volumes, and market outlook.One reliable source of information is the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA regularly releases reports and projections offering a comprehensive soybean market overview. These reports provide data on acreage planted, yield forecasts, production estimates, and domestic and international demand. Market participants can closely examine these reports to understand the supply and demand dynamics that drive soybean prices.

Exploring the factors that influence soybean harvest potential

Several key factors come into play when understanding the soybean market and predicting harvest potential. These factors can significantly affect soybeans' overall yield and production, ultimately impacting the market and prices.One of the primary factors to consider is weather conditions. Soybeans are susceptible to weather patterns, particularly during critical growth stages such as flowering and pod filling. Factors such as temperature, rainfall, and humidity can significantly impact the development and health of soybean plants. Adverse weather conditions like drought or excessive rain can lead to yield losses and lower harvest potential.Another factor to consider is the availability and quality of land for soybean cultivation. Factors such as soil fertility, proper drainage, and access to adequate irrigation are crucial in determining the overall yield potential. Farmers must carefully assess the suitability of the land to ensure optimal conditions for soybean growth and maximize harvest potential.Pest and disease management is also a significant factor that influences soybean harvest potential. Insect pests, such as aphids and soybean cyst nematodes, can cause considerable damage to soybean plants, resulting in yield losses. Similarly, diseases like soybean rust and stem rot can impact the health and productivity of soybean crops. Implementing effective pest control measures and disease management strategies is essential to safeguarding the harvest potential of soybeans.Technological advancements in farming practices and seed genetics also profoundly impact soybean harvest potential. Modern agricultural methods, such as precision farming techniques and improved seed varieties, can enhance yields and productivity. Farmers who stay updated with the latest advancements in the industry and incorporate them into their operations are more likely to achieve higher harvest potential.

From this list, it should be easy to see why soybean prices are so volatile and unpredictable during the growing season. For soybeans, August is the crucial month for the growing season, and crops are typically more accurately forecasted afterward.

Technical outlook of soybeans

The daily November soybean chart illustrates a significant point. Last year, at this time, the contract was trading near $14.50 – 15.00 per bushel. This year, as we approach the harvest season, the prices are trading near $13.50 per bushel.

Early June saw a sharp rally in soybean prices due to the first significant drought concern. These moves are not unusual for crop markets during the growing season for the reasons listed above before the harvest. This year's drought concern rally could not return the prices to last year's levels. The market had already seen a bumper crop this year from Brazil, and Argentina had a decent crop despite the drought they experienced.

Seasonality

MRCI research has revealed a November soybean contract selling pattern (yellow box) that over the past 15 years, soybean futures have closed lower on October 02 than the close of September 17, 87% of the time. The duration of this seasonal window is approximately 16 calendar days.

October is typically a seasonal low for the November futures contract. With the global bumper crop and now the US crop looking to produce good yields, the market is anticipating lower prices into this seasonal low.

During June, the chart illustrates the soybean market typically makes a high that month. However, the news came about the potential drought damage and caused prices to rally strongly, leading to a failed seasonal pattern that had persisted for 15 years. Current price action should support your decision to use a seasonal pattern. In this case, the trend turned up, and selling in uptrends, regardless of other analysis, is usually a losers game.

It's important to note that while seasonal patterns can provide valuable insights, they should not be the sole basis for trading decisions. Traders must also consider other technical and fundamental indicators, risk management strategies, and market conditions to make well-informed and balanced trading choices.

In closing

Traders wishing to participate in the soybean market can trade the standard-size (ZS) futures contract or the mini-size (XS) Barchart (XK.) An exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed as SOYB is available for equity traders.

By considering these key takeaways, market participants can confidently navigate the soybean market and make strategic decisions to optimize their outcomes. Stay informed, monitor market conditions, and adapt to seize opportunities in this dynamic market.

