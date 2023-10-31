News & Insights

Soybean oil use for US biofuels production fell to 1.197 bln lbs in August -EIA

October 31, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Corrects data for U.S. soybean oil used for biofuels in August and July in headline and text

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Soybean oil used to produce biofuels in the United States fell to 1.197 billion (not 278 million) lbs used in August.

In July, soyoil used in biodiesel production was 1.273 billion (not 296 million) lbs. Soybean oil remains the largest U.S. biodiesel feedstock.

