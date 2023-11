CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Soybean oil used to produce biofuels in the United States rose to 1,207 million lbs used in September. In August, soyoil used in biodiesel production was 1,197 million lbs. Soybean oil remains the largest U.S. biodiesel feedstock. (Chicago Commodities Desk 312-408-8720)

