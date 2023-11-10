Soybean Oil Futures Rallying at Midday

Soybean Oil futures are another 91 to 107 points higher through Friday’s midday, leaving the Dec contract at a net 213 point gain for the week barring the settle. Soybean prices are mostly red, save for the Nov contract. Losses are limited to 3 ½ cents at midday. CME OI data confirmed yesterday’s soybean futures’ losses were net long liquidation, though the front months collectively only lost 1.2k contracts. There were 10k new calls added on report day as well. Midday Soymeal futures are trading $2.70 to $5.80 in the red.

The monthly Crop Production report from NASS raised the national average soybean yield by 0.3 bpa to 49.9 bpa. That raised production by 25 mbu to 4.129 billion. All 25 of it went to carryout, now 245 mbu. WAOB raised wold soybean production by 920k MT, but cut carry-in by 1.6 MMT (Brazil +2, China -3). Few other changes were made, for a net 1.1 MMT tighter carryout at 114.5 MMT.

The Rosario Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s soy planting was at 11% complete. Brazil’s CONAB slightly raised the soybean area upping production by 417k MT to 162.4 MMT. USDA is officially at 163k MT.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 1.08 MMT of soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 11/2. The season total shipments were 11.99 MMT – 65% ahead of last year’s pace.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.33, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.82 1/2, down 7/8 cent,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.42 1/2, down 1 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.55 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

