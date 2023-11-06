Soybean Momentum Carried into Monday

Soy prices are another 11 to 13 cents stronger to begin the new week. Open interest in Nov has fallen to 1,013 contracts as the delivery process continues. Soybean prices closed near their highs on Friday with 19 to 23 ½ cent gains. Preliminary open interest showed light short covering (down 565 contracts) but mostly rotation of ownership. The Jan contract closed out the week with a net 32 ¼ cent gain. Soymeal futures led the Friday rally, ending the session up by 3.5% to 3.7%. Dec meal however, still finished the week as a net 30c/ton loss. Soybean Oil futures faded on Friday with 1.5% to 1.9% losses.

Weekly CFTC data showed managed money funds were back to 23k contracts net long as of 10/31 after closing 9k shorts and adding 6.4k new longs. The commercial soybean traders cut a whopping 136k contracts (17% of OI) as options expired and the Nov contract approached deliveries. On net, the commercial short was 11k contracts larger, to 99,659 as of 10/31. The weekly report showed major new buying from managed money in meal, 17k new longs (+17% of existing) for the week. That left the group 106,583 contracts net long in soymeal. In soybean oil, the spec funds were 4,495 contracts net long, a 7k drop for the week via major net new selling – 9.8k new shorts (+18% of existing).

Pre-WASDE estimates show traders on average are looking for a 2.3 mbu soy production cut and a 2.5 mbu looser carryout. The full range of production ideas is from 4.037 bbu to 4.162 bbu, and for carryout between 190 and 261 mbu. Survey respondents expect USDA will boost the Argentine soy crop by 200k MT to 48.2 MMT and will reduce the Brazilian crop by 600k MT to 162.5 MMT.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.27 1/2, up 23 1/2 cents, currently up 13 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.88 1/2, up 23 7/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.51 3/4, up 23 1/2 cents, currently up 14 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.66 1/2, up 24 1/2 cents, currently up 15 1/4 cents

