Soybean Market Ends Higher on Wednesday

The soybean trade closed a 14c ranged session with 3 ¾ to 11 ¼ cent gains. Soymeal futures closed $1.60 to $1.80 higher. Soybean Oil futures were the weak link, ending with 43 to 68 point losses across the front months.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 95% of the beans setting pods, and 16% dropping leaves as of 9/3. NASS condition ratings were 10 points lower using the Brugler500 Index, at 340. Kansas, IL, SD, MI, and MO all saw double digit drops for the week.

The monthly export data from Census showed 46.88 mbu of soyubeans were exported in July. That was a 3-month high, but still 45% below July ’22. Accumulated soybean shipments were marked at 1.929 bbu, requiring an 86 mbu export for August to hit the WASDE forecast.

Census marked 1.08 MMT for July soymeal exports. That was anew record for the month, and was 74% of the all time high for any month (1.46 MMT in Jan ’13). Total meal exports were 11.245 MMT with 2 months of reporting left. Soy oil shipments were shown at 16,882 MT for the month, taking the season total to 146.9k MT.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.60 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.15 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.76 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.89 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

