Soybean Futures Mostly Weaker

Current soybean futures are fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the red. Soymeal futures are trading $4 higher at midday. Soybean Oil futures are currently 114 to 120 points lower.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 672,2123 MT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 9/21. That was up 55% for the week, but was down 20% yr/yr and near the low end of the expected range. Soybean commitments were listed at 17.75 MMT or 652.2 mbu. That’s 30% behind last year’s pace. Meal sales were reported at 358.8k MT, including 17k MT for old crop and 376k MT for 23/24. New crop meal commitments are at 3.73 MMT or 71% ahead of the same time last year. The week’s BO sales were 4.6k MT for the week – the largest sale since May.

StatsCan reported August’s canola crush was 829k MT, up 31% yr/yr. Canadian Canola Prices are trading $12 CAD/MT higher through midday.

The pre-report surveys show traders on average expect 244 mbu of soybean stocks for Sep 1. If realized that would be 6 mbu tighter than the September WASDE projection. The range of estimates was 216 mbu and 270 mbu for that quarterly NASS report on Friday.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.00, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.34 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.19 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.32 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

