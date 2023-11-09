Soybean Futures Firm Up Overnight

Soybean prices are up by another 2 to 5 cents across the front months going into the weekly Export Sales report and this morning’s USDA monthly crop production and WASDE releases. Yesterday the market faced pressure from initial strength that pulled the market back to finish the day within 4 cents of UNCH. Soymeal futures also faltered through the day session, but held on to close mostly higher. Soybean Oil futures also reversed course through the intra-day session, but worked from initial weakness to close 16 to 46 points in the black.

Traders are looking for the weekly Export Sales report to show between 800k MT and 1.5 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 11/2. USDA announced three large private soybean export sales yesterday. China booked 433k MT, and two sales were made to unknown destinations at 132k MT and 344.5k MT. All sales were for 23/24 delivery.

Estimates for the WASDE and Crop Production data range from a 0.7 bpa yield boost to a 0.7 bpa yield cut for soybeans. The average trade guess is UNCH on yield and 2.3 mbu lighter on production at 49.6 bpa and 4.102 bbu respectively. Ideas for carryout range from 30 mbu tighter to 40 mbu looser with a +2.5 mbu to 222.5 mbu as the average.

USDA’s ERS released their Baseline Projections for the soy industry through the next decade. They project acreage increasing from this year’s 83.6 million back to near last year’s 87.5m @ 87.0 million planted and 86m harvested in 2024. Crush is projected to climb towards 2.6 bbu/yr, as exports are capped near 2.1 bbu. because of the crush demand. The average cash price is projected to work back down toward $10.50/bu over the decade. Soybean oil use for biofuels is expected to increase from the record 12.1b lbs this year to 14.5b over the next ten years. Meal is projected to see a 7.7m ton/yr increase in domestic use, with little long term growth in exports.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.49, up 1/4 cent, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash is at $13.04 1/1, up 4 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.65 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.77, up 3 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

