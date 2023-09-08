Soybean Futures Bounce on Friday

The soy market settled Friday’s trade with stronger beans and meal but weaker oil. Soybean prices closed the last trade day of the week with 3 ½ to 5 ¼ cent losses. The November contract ended the week on a net 4 ¾ cent loss. Soymeal futures were $6.30 higher on the day, completing the week’s move with a net $1.50 gain. Soybean Oil futures extended their drop for the week on Friday with another 28 to 71point losses. That left the October contract near at the low for the week on a 329 point loss. The soy oil weakness reduced CME Synthetic Soy Crush by 27 cents/bu to $1.78. USDA’s weekly bioenergy data had the cash B100 prices at $6.15/gal in IL and $4.85/gal in MN (-15c).

The weekly CFTC report had managed money funds closing longs and adding shorts during the week that ended 9/5. That flipped the group from 1,370 contracts net long to 35 contracts net short. Commercials had added long hedges and closed short hedges for a 9k contract weaker net short of 144k contracts. In soymeal, managed money funds were 8.6k contracts less net long at 65,122 contracts. Spec funds were 3,158 contracts less net long during the week’s trade.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 155.6k MT of old crop beans were sold and 1.783 MMT of new crop beans were sold during the week that ended 8/31. That was above estimates and near the top end of the expected range respectively. Of the new crop business, 962k MT were previously announced. The old crop commitments finished the MY with 53.43 MMT (1.963 bbu). New crop business is set to start the season with 15.94 MMT (585.7 mbu) on the books. That is down from 24.4 MMT last year.

Also from the report, USDA had meal bookings at 297,077 MT for old crop and 143k MT for new crop delivery. Those came in above and within the expected range. Soy oil sales were marked at 878 MT of net cancelations for the week that ended 8/31.

StatsCan data had canola stocks at 1.506 MMT for July 31, compared to 1.325 MMT last year.

Traders are looking for USDA to trim another 8/10ths off the national average soy yield in Tuesday’s monthly WASDE report. The full range of estimates is from 49.5 (-1.4) to 51 (+0.1). The average estimate for soybean yield is 50.1 bpa and output is 4.150 bbu.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.49 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.01 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.63, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.78, up 4 1/4 cents,

