Soybean crushing hits six-year high in April - industry chamber

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Soybean crushing in Argentina reached a six-year high in April when 4.2 million tonnes of the oilseed was processed, thanks to ample farmer sales due to high prices, the CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed processors said in a report on Tuesday.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Soybean crushing in April was the second highest one-month rate ever, CIARA-CEC said in the report.

In the first quarter, 13.7 million tonnes of soy was crushed into meal and soyoil in Argentina, it said.

"The factor that motivated producers to sell more of their soybeans was the improvement in price," the chamber said.

The oilseed is being traded on the Rosario grains exchange at about 31,700 pesos ($330) per tonne.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Richard Chang)

