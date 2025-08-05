Soybean Continuing to Pop Higher on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans are posting 4 to 5 cent gains early on Tuesday morning. Futures rounded out the Monday session with contracts 5 to 7 ¼ cents in the green. Preliminary open interest showed some slight short covering, down 7,096 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 3/4 cents at $9.37 ½. Soymeal futures posted Monday gains of $1.90 to $6.30/ton. Soy Oil futures were mixed, with futures down 22 to 37 points higher. Another 252 contracts were issued for August meal overnight, with 76 issued for August bean oil.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed 85% of the US bean crop blooming by Sunday, with 58% setting pods, both near normal. Soybean conditions were down 1% to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index dropping back 3 points to 375 on a 1% move from good to very poor.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 612,539 MT (22.51 mbu) during the week ending on July 31, the highest since April. That was up 43.2% from last week, 67% above the same week last year and a 6-year high for that week. Of that total, 119,658 MT was headed to Germany, with 113,808 MT on its way to Egypt and 92,208 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports have totaled 47.83 MMT (1.758 bbu), which is 10.9% above the same period last year.

StoneX projects the 2025 US soybean yield at 53.6 bpa, with production at 4.425 bbu. They pegged the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 178.2 MMT, which is 5.6% higher vs. last year, mainly on increased acreage. Celeres estimates the crop at 177.2 MMT

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.69, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.75 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $9.94 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

