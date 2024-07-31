Soybean Bulls Trying to Hold Morning Lows, with Midday Gains

Soybean futures are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains in the nearby contracts at midday. There were 44 deliveries issued against August soybeans overnight, with 17 sopped by a StoneX client and 27 by an ADM customer. September Soymeal futures are down $2.20/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 29 points in the September contract.

The 7-day forecast provides some rain potential for a chuck of US soybean country, with the 8-14 day showing normal to below normal temps through mid-August and above normal odds for precip.

June crush data will be updated on Thursday, with most expecting to see a drop from May, but an improvement from last year.

Aug 24 Soybeans are at $10.29, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.05, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.23 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.40 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.74 1/8, up 2 1/2 cents,

