Soybean Bulls Struggling at Midday

Soybeans are sticking to steady at midday, with contracts up fractionally to 3 cents lower. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 1/2 cent to $10.02 1/4. Soymeal futures were up $2.70/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures 83 points lower.

Late on Wednesday, a Federal trade court ruled that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, and he has exceeded his authority. The court gave the President 10 days to complete a process of halting the tariffs, while the white house is appealing the ruling.

Export Sales data is pushed back to a Friday AM release due to the Monday holiday. Analysts are looking for 150,000 to 500,000 MT for old crop beans and 0 to 250,000 MT for new crop. Bean meal is expected to total 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil seen in a range of 5,000 to 32,000 MT.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.49, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $10.02 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.45 1/4, down 0 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.34 1/2, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.72 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

