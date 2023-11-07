Soybean Bulls Rejecting a Turnaround Tuesday

The Jan soybean contract has flipped back into the black for midday, while the other front months are still red but off their lows. Nov ’24 futures are down by 7 cents at midday, a 68c discount to Jan. The new crop soy/corn ratio is 2.54. Midday Soymeal futures are rallying back by 2.2% to 3% with double digit gains. Soybean Oil futures are backing off by 2.4% so far on a triple digit Turnaround Tuesday pullback.

USDA reported a private export sale good for 110k MT of soybeans to China this morning.

Monthly export data from Census showed 2.47 MMT of soybeans, 989k MT of soymeal, and 13k MT of soy oil were exported during September. For soybeans that was a 42% increase from August and a 19% increase yr/yr.

Weekly Inspections data showed 2.085 MMT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 11/02. The report put the season total at 12.198 MMT (448.2 mbu). That is 5% under last year’s pace.

Survey respondents expect USDA will boost the Argentine soy crop by 200k MT to 48.2 MMT and will reduce the Brazilian crop by 600k MT to 162.5 MMT. Pre-report estimates for global soybean carryout range from 114 MMT to 118 MMT from the 115.6 MMT in the October WASDE.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.53, up 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.02 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.65 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.77 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

