Soybean Bulls Reject a Turnaround Tuesday

The bean market initially tried a Turnaround Tuesday after the strong start out of the weekend, but futures rallied 23 cents off their lows to close 2c off the highs on 4 to 7 ½ cent gains. November rolled off the board at $13.68 ¾. The products also closed in the black, with $0.8 to $4.50 gains for Soymeal futures and triple digit gains for Soybean Oil futures.

Traders expect NOPA members processed 187.24 mbu of soybeans during October. That would be up 13% for the month if realized and would be a new record for the month of October. The full range of estimates is from 180 mbu to 193.2 mbu. Soy oil stocks are estimated at 1.188 billion pounds.

Iran issued an international tender for 120k MT of soymeal.

The Crop Progress report showed soybean harvest advanced 4% points to 95% complete. That compares to 91% on average. Harvest was marked at 97% finished for IL, and 99% in IA. Nebraska was 99% finished.

AgRural reported the soy planting pace at 61% finished as of 11/9, up 10% points for the week but still 8% points behind last year’s pace. AgRural also cut their Brazilian forecast by 1.1 MMT citing the hot weather to 163.1 MMT. That is still slightly larger than USDA is using.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.89 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.30 1/4, up 8 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $14.02 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $14.12 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

