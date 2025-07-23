Soybean Bulls Pushing Back on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans are up 5 to 6 cents early on Wednesday AM trade. Futures were off their intraday lows on Tuesday but still settled with losses of fractionally in the new crop months as 2 ½ to 4 ¾ cents in the nerabys. Preliminary open interest rose 6,875 contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price was down 1/2 cent today at $9.76 3/4. Soymeal futures are trying to break out, with Tuesday gains of 30 cents to $3.30/ton. Soy Oil was pressured by crude oil weakness, down 35 to 44 points. Ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterparts, Treasury Secretary Bessent expects to see the tariff deadline of August 12 extended.

Japan and the US agreed to a trade deal that was announced late on Tuesday. Tariffs will be set at 15% starting August 1. It also expects to boost rice imports by Japan, with Japan buying $8 billion in ag goods.

Brazil soybean exports are estimated to total 12.11 MMT in July, down from the 12.19 MMT from last week’s estimate.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.10 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.73 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.08, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 5 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.76 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

