Soybean Bulls Push Back on Friday

Soybeans posted stronger trade at the Friday close of 5 ti 8 ½ cents, as November was down 4 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 3/4 cents at $9.79. Soymeal futures were down $2.70 in September but up 50 cent sot $4.60 on other months, as October was down $4.90 this week. Soy Oil futures were 25 to 33 points lower, as October fell 34 points on the week. The market will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, with a normal open on Monday night for the Tuesday session.

CFTC data showed the managed money spec funds in soybean futures and options increasing their small net long position in soybeans by 20,815 contracts to 20,818 contracts as of Tuesday. The commercial net short position was increased by 10,364 contracts to 124,515 contracts as of 8/26.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data has old crop soybean commitments at 50.869 MMT, which is 100% of the USDA forecast and behind the 103% average pace. Business for new crop is at 7.228 MMT, which is 28.8% below last year for this time, as Chinese buying has been silent.

Monthly crush data will be released next Tuesday with the Monday holiday, as analysts are looking for 207.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during July, with a 204.8 to 212 mbu range of estimates. Bean oil stocks are seen at 1.895 billion lbs.

EIA data showed 1.045 billion gallons of soybean oil used for biodiesel production during June, the highest in 6 months.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.36 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.79 1/1, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.54 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.74 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.