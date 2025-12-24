Soybean Bulls Open Christmas Presents Early on Wednesday

Soybean futures were in a jolly mood leading into the Christmas break, with contracts 11 to 14 cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 3/4 cents higher at $9.92 3/4. Soymeal futures posted gains of $3 to $3.80 on Wednesday, as Soy Oil futures were up 65 to 74 points. The markets will be closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.
USDA has export sale commitments for soybeans at 25.778 MMT, which is down 33% from the same period last year as of 12/11. That it 58% of USDA’s export projection and lagging the 79% average pace.
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange data showed 75.5% of the soybean crop planted, below the average pace. Condition ratings were pegged at 67% good/excellent, which is 5 points above last year.
Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.63 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $9.92 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.76 1/2, up 12 3/4 cents,
May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.87 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Get Ready for a Big USDA Data Week in the Wobbly Grain Markets
- How Much Lower Will Soybean Meal Prices Go?
- Can Wheat Prices Recover?
- Learn How to Read These Smart Money Warning Signs as Commitments of Traders Data Comes Back Online
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.