Soybean Bulls Look for Thanksgiving Leftovers

The markets will open back up at 8:30 am CST this morning, before closing early at 12:05 PM CST. Soybeans faced hard selling pressure on Wednesday, as contracts closed anywhere from 8 ¾ to 20 ¾ cents lower. Longs were liquidating November ahead of options expiration, with net new selling further out. Preliminary open interest rose 4,345 contracts. Front month Soymeal futures close with losses of $1.10 to $6.90/ton. Soybean Oil futures posted 43 to 72 point lower trade across most contracts on the Wednesday close.

The Export Sales report from USDA is out later this morning, with traders’ expectations ranging from 0.8 to 1.8 MMT for the 23/24 crop and 0-20,000 MT for the 24/25 crop. Soy meal sales are expected to total a wide 100,000-550,000 MT range, with bean oil sales at net reductions of 5,000 MT to net sales of 20,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean production is seen at 161.6 MMT according to Agroconsult, still a record but below USDA’s 163 MMT. Argentina’s Soy Dollar, the preferential exchange rate to entice soybean exports and generate tax revenue was extended to December 10.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.56 1/2, down 20 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.97 7/8, down 20 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.74 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.87 1/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.