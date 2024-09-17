Soybean Bulls Holding Up So Far on Tuesday

Soybean futures are posting fractional to 1 cent gains so far on the Tuesday session. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up a penny at $9.44 ½. Front month Soymeal futures are down $3.00/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 76 points thus far on the day, with $1.81 gains in crude oil providing another round of strength.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report indicated 44% of the US soybean crop dropping leaves as of September 16, 7 percentage points faster than normal, with 6% harvested and doubling the average pace. Condition ratings dropped 1% to 64% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 fell 3 points to 362. Just 3 states saw an improvement, with IL up 6 points, MN improving 7 points and NE 3 points higher. Ratings in OH fell 15 points, with SD down 11, IN down 7, MO slipping 6, and IA dropping 3 points.

CONAB projects the Brazilian soybean crop to reach 166.28 MMT for the 2024/25 crop year. That is well above last year but shy of the 169 MMT estimate from USDA.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.05 1/2, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.44 5/8, up 1 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.24 1/2, up 1 cent,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.53, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.44 5/8, up 1 cents,

