News & Insights

Stocks

Soybean Bulls Hold Up on Wednesday

July 31, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybean futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up 1 to 3 cents across most of the nearby CBoT contracts. September Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $2.80/ton across most contracts with August up $2.10. Soy Oil futures were propped up by crude oil strength, as contracts were up 41 to 55 points.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday morning, with most expecting to see old crop soybean sales at 75,000 to 300,000 MT and new crop in a range of 300,000 to 900,000 MT. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 700,000 MT in a total of this and next marketing year. Bean oil sales are estimated to total 0 to 20,000 MT. 

June crush data will be updated on Thursday, with most expecting to see a drop from May, but an improvement from last year. Soybean oil used for biodiesel production in May totaled 1.076 billion lbs according to EIA data. That was the largest total since December but down 5.69% from last year.

Aug 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.28 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.13 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.22 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.39 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.69 1/8, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.