Soybean Bulls Getting Some Help from Bean Oil

Soybeans are trading with contracts 6 to 8 cents higher across the front months at Tuesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/2 cents at $9.73 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 50 to 80 cents, with Soy Oil futures posting 90 to 100 point gains.

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data indicated a total of 41% of the US soybean crop was dropping leaves by 9/14, with harvest listed at 5%. Condition ratings were 1% lower to 63% as the Brugler500 index dropped 3 points to 362. Just KS (+3), NE (+2), and TN (+5) saw increases in ratings, with IL (-11), IN (-7), IA (-2), MN (-4), MO (-6), ND (-7), and OH (-7) all showing a deteriorating crop.

Rains across the country over the next week will likely slow any early harvest across the Plains, from the Gulf to the Dakotas/MN.

Abiove estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 170.3 MMT for 2024/25, with exports left at 109.5 MMT. Crush for the marketing year is seen at 58.5 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from their previous estimate.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.49 3/4, up 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.73 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.69 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.84 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

