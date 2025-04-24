Soybean Bulls Gaining Ground on Wednesday

The soybean market is trading with gains of 2 to 6 cents so far on Wednesday, led by the front months. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents at $9.91 1/2. Soymeal futures are 30 cents /ton, as Soy Oil futures are up 32 points.
The market is getting some support from chatter of easing trade tensions with China, though nothing has been officially released.
Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.
May 25 Soybeans are at $10.41, up 6 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.91 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.51 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.28 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $9.67 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
