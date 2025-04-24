Stocks

Soybean Bulls Gaining Ground on Wednesday

April 24, 2025 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The soybean market is trading with gains of 2 to 6 cents so far on Wednesday, led by the front months. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents at $9.91 1/2. Soymeal futures are 30 cents /ton, as Soy Oil futures are up 32 points.

The market is getting some support from chatter of easing trade tensions with China, though nothing has been officially released.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.41, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.91 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.51 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.28 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.67 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

