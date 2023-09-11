Soy Trading Mostly Higher, Oil Remains Weak

Current soy futures are up 2 to 4 ½ cents in the beans, up $2.70 to $4.70 in the meal, and down 38 points in the oil. The soy market settled Friday’s trade with stronger beans and meal but weaker oil. Soybean prices closed the last trade day of the week with 3 ½ to 5 ¼ cent losses. The November contract ended the week on a net 4 ¾ cent loss. Soymeal futures were $6.30 higher on the day, completing the week’s move with a net $1.50 gain. Soybean Oil futures extended their drop for the week on Friday with another 28 to 71point losses. That left the October contract near at the low for the week on a 329 point loss. The soy oil weakness reduced CME Synthetic Soy Crush by 27 cents/bu to $1.78.

There have still been zero delivery notices against September soybean futures. There was some action in the products over the weekend, with 50 contracts put out against September meal and 35 against September BO. The latter went from Term to a JPM commercial client.

The weekly CFTC report had managed money funds closing longs and adding shorts during the week that ended 9/5. That flipped the speculator group from 1,370 contracts net long to 35 contracts net short in soybeans. Commercials had added long hedges and closed short hedges for a 9k contract weaker net short of 144k contracts.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 155.6k MT of old crop beans were sold and 1.783 MMT of new crop beans were sold during the week that ended 8/31 (962k MT were previously announced). The old crop commitments finished the MY with 53.43 MMT (1.963 bbu). New crop business is set to start the season with 15.94 MMT (585.7 mbu) on the books. That is down from 24.4 MMT last year.

Traders are looking for USDA to trim another 8/10ths off the national average soy yield in Tuesday’s monthly WASDE report. The full range of estimates is from 49.5 (-1.4) to 51 (+0.1). The average estimate for soybean output is 4.150 bbu.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.49 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.01 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.63, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.78, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

