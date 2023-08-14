Soy Showing Strength on Monday

The midday soy quotes are in the black. Soybeans are up by 0.6% to 1.2%, with double digit gains out through May ’24. Front month Soymeal futures are trading 0.8% to 1.2% higher so far on $3 to $5 gains. Soybean Oil quotes are 0.8% in the black with 50 point gains.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows some rainfall for WI, MI, and the ECB, but mostly drier conditions for the rest of the growing regions. OH accumulations top out at ~1”, as E. IN may also get 1/2”.

USDA announced a private export sale of 416k MT of new crop soybeans to unknown destinations. The weekly Inspections data had 297,797 MT of soybeans exported during the week that ended 8/10. That is near even with last week and 61% below the same week last year. Germany was the top destination. The accumulated shipments are 51.1 MMT, or 1.878 bbu, compared to 2.033 bbu last year and 1.98 bbu forecasted for the year.

China’s Customs data had 9.73 MMT of soybean imports for July, setting the YTD total at 62.3 MMT. That is 15% more than last year’s pace.

NOPA members are estimated to have processed between 165.1 and 178 mbu in July. The average trade guess ahead of the Tuesday data release is 171.34 million. Last year’s July crush was 170.2 mbu for NOPA members.

USDA data cut soybean yield by 1.1 bpa to 50.9, dropping production 95 mbu to 4.205. The lighter supply pulled 25 mbu out of exports for a 245 mbu carryout. At the global level, new crop saw 2.5 MMT production losses, almost exclusively via U.S. Global carryout was 1.6 MMT tighter to 119.4, compared to 120 MMT expected.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.51, up 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.24 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.23, up 15 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.32 1/4, up 15 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.