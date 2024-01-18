Soy Sell Pressure Cooling Off into Thursday

Front month soy futures are firming back up by 4 ¾ to 6 cents into the Thursday session. Meal is also firming up by $1.30. Soybeans had fallen by double digits with 1% to 1.8% losses on Wednesday. March and May finished with more than 20c losses, though March held at the $12 mark for the day’s lows. The March bean settlement was the lowest in 7 months. CME data showed traders added 9.9k new soybean futures yesterday, and 10.6k new put options. That OI increase fit the recent pattern, as soybean OI has increased 62,560 contracts (10%) since the beginning of 2024. Soymeal futures led the way lower with 2.8% to 3.3% losses. March meal held over Friday’s low – which itself was the lowest print since July ’22. Soy oil futures closed 32 to 45 points higher on the day.

The European Commission reported marketing year soybean imports reached 6.3 MMT through 1/14. That is 100k MT ahead of last year’s pace. Rapeseed imports were up to 3.03 MMT, trailing 4.24 MMT last year.

NOPA members reported 195.3 mbu of soybeans were processed in December. That was a new all time high from NOPA members, and was up 10% from last year. Having two more crush plants in operation helps. Estimates were to see 193.1 mbu. Soybean oil stocks grew to 1.36b lbs.

AgRural reported Brazil’s soybean harvest at 2.3% complete as of 1/11. That compared to 0.6% at the same time last year. That group dropped their expected Brazilian crop to 150 MMT. Safras and Mercado reported soy harvest at 2.1% finished, with Patria Agronegocios reporting 2.4% complete.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.05 3/4, down 21 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.49 1/1, down 21 3/8 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.18 1/4, down 20 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.28 1/4, down 18 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

