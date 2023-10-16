Soy Rallies after Bull Friendly NOPA Data

Soybeans were up 2 ¾ to 6 cents after the Monday session. November beans traded within a 9 ½ cent range. Soymeal futures worked back off the lows and closed higher on $0.10 to $0.20 gains. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with triple digit gains of as much as 152 points.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows drier conditions for the corn belt to help with harvest pace. USDA will update harvest progress after the close.

Weekly NASS data showed 97% of soybeans were dropping leaves as of 10/15. That remains 4% points ahead of average. The report showed harvest had advanced 19% points to 62% finished. Iowa harvest was 20 points ahead of average at 74% complete, as NE was 8% ahead of average and IL was 8ppts ahead of average. The national pace was 10ppts ahead of the 5-yr average. National conditions were 2 points higher for the week to 337. That is 10 points below the same week last year and was 25 points below the initial ratings for the season.

USDA announced a private export sale for 183k MT of soymeal to Philippines. The weekly Inspections report had 2.01 MMT of soybean exports for the week that ended 10/12. That was up 43% for the week and was 4% above the same week last year. China was the top destination with 1.36 MMT of the total. The weekly data had total bean shipments at 5.4 MMT for the season, a 14.5% lead over last year’s pace.

NOPA members processed 165.456 mbu of soybeans in September, up 2.5% from Aug and 4.6% from Sep ’22. The average trade guess was to see 161.7 mbu. Soy oil supplies at NOPA members were 1.108b lbs, the tightest since Dec ’14.

Private analyst firm Patria Agronegocios estimates the Brazilian soy planting pace at 17.4%, compared to 22.6% last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.86 1/4, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.26 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.05 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.18 3/4, up 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.