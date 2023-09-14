Soy Prices Rallying on Thursday

Beans are trading with double digit gains so far at midday. The September contract expires at the close, with Nov currently a 27c carry. The Soymeal futures are also trading in the black with $6.30 gains. Soybean Oil futures are firmer, up by just 9 to 20 points for midday.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 703k MT of soybeans were booked during the week that ended 9/7. That was at the lower end of the expected range and included 372k MT of previously announced sales. Total commitments were at 16.6 MMT (611.6 mbu) compared to 24.4 MMT (898 mbu) at the start of last season.

The weekly update showed a net cancelation of 201k MT for 22/23 soymeal via unknown. Unknown destinations added 225k MT to the 23/24 book, for a total 23/24 sale of 455k MT – or +253k MT net for the week. Soy oil business was reported at -3,922 MT, with 3.9k canceled for 22/23 and 22 MT canceled for 23/24.

Analysts estimate August’s soy crush will be reported at 167.8 mbu for NOPA members. The full range of estimates ahead of the Friday data range from 161.3 to 171 mbu – compared to 173.3 mbu in July and 168.1 mbu LY.

Abiove estimates Brazil’s 2023 soybean export of 99 MMT, +500k from their prior forecast. That comes off a 157.3 MMT production outlook.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.63 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.00 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.78 1/2, up 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.86 3/4, up 11 cents,

