Soy Oil Weakens as Beans and Meal Work Higher

Midday Soybean Oil futures are down by triple digits. The beans and meal, however, continue higher through Thursday. Soybeans are trading up by as much as 10 ½ cents across the front months. Soymeal futures are trading $8.60 to $10.50 higher led by another 2.6% gain in the December contract.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 365k MT of old crop soybeans were sold during the week that ended 8/17. That was 3x as much as the same week last year and above the estimated range. USDA also had 1.952 MMT sold for new crop delivery which was near the top end of estimates. Old crop total shipments were at 51.52 MMT (1.893 bbu) according to the weekly data, and new crop forward commitments were at 11.8 MMT (434 mbu).

Soymeal bookings were reported at 71k MT for old crop and 202k MT for new crop. Canada and Mexico were the top buyers for 23/24 delivery. In BO, the FAS data showed 1,806 MT were sold for 22/23. Total soy oil commitments were 129,843 MT as of 8/17.

StatsCan reported 961.7k MT of canola was processed in July – the most since March. Canadian Canola Prices are up by $6 CAD/MT at midday.

The third day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed an Illinois average soybean pod count at 1,270.80 in a 9 square foot area, a 1,69% increase from last year, and 0.94% above the 3-year average. Participants in western IA found an average of 1,137 pods per square, down 9.25%% from last year and up 15.15% vs. the 3-year average.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.62 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.56 3/8, up 6 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.67 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.79 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

