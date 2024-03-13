Soy Oil Staying Strong as Beans Start Wednesday Weaker

AM soy prices are trading another 40 points higher in soy oil, though 8 ½ to 10 cents weaker in the beans and $5 lower in the meal.

Soy Oil futures finished the Tuesday session with triple digit gains of as much as 2.5%. That helped push beans up by 1.2% to 1.4% with double digit gains. Malaysian Palm Prices have been rallying since late February and BO prices had been declining relative to palm. The July and August soybean contracts were back above the $12/bu mark at the close. Soybeans showed net new buying interest, with preliminary OI rising 6,417 contracts on the 12 to 17 cent futures gains. Soymeal futures closed up by $2 to $2.20 across the front months.

Nearby Canadian Canola Prices were $12/MT higher at the close. Futures were just at LoC lows on 2/26.

CONAB estimated Brazil’s soybean production at 146.85 MMT, a 2.55 MMT cut and now 8.15 MMT under USDA. That came via a 220k harvested acre increase and a 0.93 bpa yield hit nationally. They lowered the expected average yield. Safras and Mercado’s standing estimate is to see 149.1 MMT of soybean production, which has the 54.5 MMT in farmer sales read as 36.6%. At the same point last year farmers were 35.4% sold, though the 5-yr average is to be closer to 50% via Safras data. AgRural estimates Brazilian harvest is 55% complete, slightly ahead of the 53% from last year.

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.96, up 16 3/4 cents, currently down 10 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.39, up 17 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.08 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.87 1/4, up 14 1/2 cents, currently down 9 cents

