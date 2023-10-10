Soy Oil Missed Out on Tuesday Soy Strength

Soy futures were mixed with stronger beans and meal. The soybean market closed the day fractionally to 7 ¼ cents higher on the day, as Nov finished the 19c ranged day just 2c from the high. Overnight, November hit a new low for the move. Soymeal futures were also $1.10 to $2.90/ton firmer on Tuesday. Soybean Oil futures added another triple digits to the downside on the day, missing out on the complex’s strength.

USDA’s delayed Export Inspections data had 1.643 MMT of soybeans exported during the week tha tended 10/5. That was over 1 MMT above last week and was 667k MT above the same week last year. USDA had the season total exports at 3.632 MMT compared to 2.79 MMT last season.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 7% of the soybean crop yet to drop leaves as of 10/8, which is 6 ppts ahead of average. Harvest was reported as 20% points further along for the week, and is now 6% points ahead of the average pace. Bean conditions were 335 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down 4 points for the week led by a 24 point drop for IL.

Going into Thursday’s report day, traders expect a 0.1 bpa trim to soy yield on average at 50 flat. The full range is from a 0.6 bpa trim to a 0.7 bpa increase relative to the Sep report. On net bean production is expected to drop 10.8 mbu to 4.135 bbu on average, though survey respondents would not be surprised to see production reported between 4.09 bbu and 4.2 bbu. Traders expect USDA to raise carryout by 13 mbu on average to 233 million. That implies an anticipated demand loss of 6 mbu on average, as the Grain Stocks report on 9/29 had added +18 mbu to beginning stocks.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.71 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.10 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.89 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.00 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

