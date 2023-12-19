Soy Oil Gains to Meal and Beans

The soybean market ended the session 3c off the day’s low, on 13 to 17 ¾ cent losses. Soymeal prices led the way lower with 2% losses of as much as $9.60. Soybean Oil futures were the complex outlier with 9 to 10 point gains.

USDA announced another large export sale, as private exporters sold 132k MT of soybeans to unknown.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.411 MMT (51.87 mbu) of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 12/14. That was up from 1 MMT last week, but a 28% decrease from the same week last year and 17% below the 5-yr average for the given week. USDA updated the season’s total to 21.17 MMT (777.8 mbu), compared to 25.5 MMT at the same time last year.

Argentina is planning on raising the export tax on soy products to 33% from 31%, matching the existing tax on soybeans. This is an effort to generate foreign exchange for the government following the peso devaluation and makes exporting whole beans relatively more attractive than before.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.12 1/2, down 14 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.59 1/1, down 14 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.22 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.33, down 17 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.