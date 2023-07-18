Soy Oil Futures Miss Out on Tuesday Rally

The front month soybean futures market settled Tuesday with 8 to 7 1/4 cent gains. The November contract was a dime off the high for the day after seeing +$14 for the first time since February. Meal was $6.90 to $8.30 higher on Tuesday. Front month soybean oil futures faded and ended the session 62 to 71 points in the red.

The monthly NOPA report showed 165.02 mbu of soybeans crushed by members during June. That was 7.25% below last month (one less day) and up 0.21% from last year but shy of 2020’s record. Member soy oil stocks at 1.69 billion lbs, were well below trade expectations.

Safras and Mercado released their initial estimates for Brazil’s 2023/24 production, showing 45m HA (+2.5%) of area producing 163.2 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.92, up 8 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.87 3/8, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.18 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $14.01, up 16 1/2 cents,

