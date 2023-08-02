Soy Oil Evades Midweek Pullback

Soy futures were mixed as the beans and meal ended red on Wednesday, but soy oil closed higher. Front month Soybean Oil futures were up 6 to 27 points on the day, after seeing a 126 point range. Soybean futures closed 10 to 20 cents lower across the front months, with Nove ending near the lower end of the 40 cent range. Soymeal futures closed $4.20 to $5.40 weaker on Wednesday.

Malaysian Palm Prices increased 1.1% on the first gain over the past 7 trading sessions.

Pre-report estimates for soybean export sales range 75k MT to 300k MT for old crop and from 1 MMT to 2 MMT for new crop. FAS will update the data through 7/27 tomorrow morning.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.29 3/4, down 17 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.28 1/4, down 22 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.76 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.21 1/4, down 20 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.