Soy Mostly Higher so far for Friday

The morning soybean trade shows new crop futures are fractionally weaker, while front month beans, meal, and soy oil futures are stronger. Beans dropped a nickel from their highs on Thursday to close 5 to 7 cents in the black. January futures sit at a net weekly gain of a dime. Soymeal futures closed $1.50 to $2.20 higher on Thursday, though Dec futures expired at a $17.40 premium to the now lead month Jan. Dec bean oil futures rolled off the board at 49.28 cents/lb, as the other front month Soybean Oil futures closed 14 to 32 points in the red.

USDA’s FAS reported soybean bookings were 1.08 MMT during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 3-wk low and 60% of the same week last year’s volume, and was near the low end of pre-report estimates. The report included 576k MT of previously announced business.

Analyst estimates for NOPA member’s November soy crush range from 183.5 to 190.4 million bushels. The average of analyst expectations is to see 185.98 mbu, which would be below the new record set in October (one less processing day in the month) but a near 4% increase yr/yr if realized. Traders are looking for NOPA members to report soybean oil stocks of about 1.138 billion lbs.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.14, up 6 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.60 7/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.32, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.45 1/4, up 5 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.