Soy Mostly Gaining on Wednesday

Current soybean futures are 5 ¼ to 7 in the black at midday. The November contract has printed a 12 ¼ cent range so far and is trading at the high for the day. Soymeal futures are leading the way with over 1% gains of $7/ton. Soybean Oil futures are staying red so far with 75 to 91 point losses at midday.

Brazil’s COBAB estimated a 5.1% yr/yr increase for soybean production with a 2.8% higher area – with 162.4 MMT expected. Abiove expects a 9% increase for the year’s crush capacity – to ~75 MMT.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.21, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.56 3/8, up 5 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.37 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.47 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

