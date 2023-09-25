Soy Mixed through Midday

The front month soy futures are mixed with stronger meal. Soymeal futures are up $2.30 to $2.50 at midday. Soybean Oil futures are down by triple digits with 3% losses. The soybeans are 2 ½ to 7 cents in the red so far for the first trade day of the week.

USDA reported the week’s soybean shipment was 481.6k MT (17.7 mbu). That was up from 430k MT last week and was 65% above the same week last year. China was the top destination for the week. The report showed 1.285 MMT (47.2 mbu) have been shipped MYTD through 9/21.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.89, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.25 1/4, down 7 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.07, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.19, down 5 3/4 cents,

