Soy Mixed into Midweek

The Wednesday soy market is trading mixed so far, with soy oil fading by 52 points and meal bouncing by $1/ton. Beans are also mixed with fractional weakness in the back months and 24/25 contracts, but fractional to 2 ¾ cent gains Jan through July. The soy complex was mixed on Wednesday. Soymeal futures were the weak link, falling $3.60 to $8.40 across the front months. Beans were up by 1% on the day, helped by the strong soy oil market. Preliminary open interest data shows rotation of ownership, dropping only 369 contracts on a double digit rally day. Soybean Oil futures rallied back on Tuesday by 2.7% to 3.7%. January Crude Oil futures were 2% stronger on their Turnaround Tuesday, and is also working 1.75% higher into Wednesday.

StatsCan data showed Canadian canola crush was 974k MT in October. Their season total, is 2.726 MMT, 17.9% ahead of last year. Canadian Canola Prices are $11 CAD stronger on the day.

Estimates ahead of the StatsCan crop production report show traders are looking to see a canola crop of 18.3 MMT, compared to 17.4 last year and USDA’s official 17.8 MMT figure. The full range of estimates collected by Reuters runs 17.2 to 19.7 MMT.

The EIA Monthly Energy Review on Tuesday showed combined renewable diesel & biodiesel production hit a record 411 million gallons in August. That was up 6.5% from July and up 45% from year ago. Production reached 85% of rated capacity in August vs. 80% in July.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.46 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.88 1/2, up 17 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.64 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.78 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

