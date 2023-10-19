Soy Market Mixed through Midday

Beans are trading mixed with a 3c gain for Nov but fractional to 3 ½ cent losses in the other nearby contracts. Nov has closed at an average of $12.74 so far through the month of October, $1.02 below the Spring insurance price. Soymeal futures are currently $4 to $5.50 stronger on Thursday. Soybean Oil futures are dropping by triple digits through midday.

Weekly soybean bookings were 1.37 MMT, and at the high end of the expected range going in. USDA showed China was the top buyer for the week that ended 10/12, and also had 622k MT of soybeans switched from unknown to China and 178k MT from unknown to Spain. The week’s export shipment was 1.99 MMT for a season total of 5.486 MMT (201.61 mbu). That compares to 2.6 MMT at the same time last year.

The weekly data releasee had soymeal sales at 434,675 MT for the week. That was also near the high end of estimates. Soybean oil bookings were shown at 3,821 MT for the week that ended 10/12.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.12 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.55 1/1, up 2 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.28 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.36 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

