News & Insights

Stocks

Soy Market in the Red at Midday

July 14, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are currently down by 5 to 11 1/2 cents at midday. Futures were up 14 cents overnight. Current soymeal prices are $0.70 to $1.30 lower. BO futures are trading 117 to 178 points weaker. July futures expire at the close today. USDA showed the cash B100 price was stronger in MN by 55 cents to $5.60/gal, but weaker in IL to $5.73/gal. 

Analysts estimate the NOPA members processed 170.568 mbu of soybeans in June. That would be down from May’s 177.9 mbu if realized, but still a new record for the month. There was one less processing day in June. Soy oil stocks are expected to be 1.872 billion lbs. The NOPA report will be released on Monday. 

Brazil’s CONAB unexpectedly trimmed their soybean output – mainly with a 1.5 MMT loss in RGDS, for a 154.566 MMT figure. USDA left their estimate at 156 MMT in the WASDE report. 

Aug 23 Soybeans  are at $14.73, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $14.74 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans  are at $13.89 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans  are at $13.61, down 8 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.