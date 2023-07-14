Soy Market in the Red at Midday

Soybeans are currently down by 5 to 11 1/2 cents at midday. Futures were up 14 cents overnight. Current soymeal prices are $0.70 to $1.30 lower. BO futures are trading 117 to 178 points weaker. July futures expire at the close today. USDA showed the cash B100 price was stronger in MN by 55 cents to $5.60/gal, but weaker in IL to $5.73/gal.

Analysts estimate the NOPA members processed 170.568 mbu of soybeans in June. That would be down from May’s 177.9 mbu if realized, but still a new record for the month. There was one less processing day in June. Soy oil stocks are expected to be 1.872 billion lbs. The NOPA report will be released on Monday.

Brazil’s CONAB unexpectedly trimmed their soybean output – mainly with a 1.5 MMT loss in RGDS, for a 154.566 MMT figure. USDA left their estimate at 156 MMT in the WASDE report.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.73, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $14.74 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.89 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.61, down 8 3/4 cents,

