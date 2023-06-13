News & Insights

World Markets
BG

Soy giant Argentina to review Bunge-Viterra deal - gov't source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 13, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Nicolás Misculin for Reuters ->

By Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's competition bureau has not yet received formal notification of the merger between U.S. grains merchant Bunge BG.N and Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra to create a $34 billion agricultural trading giant, a government source said.

The mega deal is expected to draw regulatory scrutiny in some key markets, and authorities may focus on a merged company's dominant share of soy processing in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soymeal and soy oil.

"It will have to be evaluated," said the government source, who asked not to be identified. The deal is unprecedented in size in the global agriculture sector.

The source added that the National Commission of Competition Defence "had objected on many occasions" to deals, citing the takeover of seeds group Syngenta, when it forced the sale of a unit before it gave the deal a green light.

"In each case there is a tailor-made solution."

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.