Soy Gain on Mexican Purchase

Bean oil seems to have been left out of the witch’s brew through midday, while the meal and beans are trading higher on export sale business. Midday soybeans are up by 3 to 9 cents. Today is first notice day for the November contract with 438 delivery notices and just 7,051 active contracts. Soymeal futures are trading $2.60 to $4.50 in the black so far through Tuesday’s session. Soybean Oil futures are trading 36 to 50 points in the red as the complex outlier.

USDA reported a 239,492 MT soybean sale to Mexico this morning.

NASS data released Monday afternoon showed 85% of the 2023 soybean crop had been harvested as of Sunday. That was up 9% points for the week and compares to 87% finished last year and 78% on average.

Brazil’s AgRural had soybean planting advance 10% points through the week to 40% of the expected area. That is 6% points behind last year. The major bean ground in Center-South Brazil was reported at 53% planted from 56% last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.92 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.43 3/4, up 9 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.15 1/4, up 8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.28 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

