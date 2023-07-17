Soy Futures Trying To Hold Higher

Soybean futures are holding higher so far at midday. Contracts are anywhere from ¼ to 3 ½ cents in the green at the midday session. Soymeal futures are helping the complex out, with gains of $7.30 to 8.40 in the front months. Bean Oil is a weak spot, down 40 to 50 points amid crude oil pressure.

The Export Inspections data showed 155,556 MT of soybean shipments for the week that ended 7/13. That was down from 300k MT last week and 440k MT during the same week last year. The season’s total was 49.889 MMT as of 7/13, that is down from 52.68 MMT last year.

The monthly NOPA report showed 165.02 mbu of soybeans crushed by members during June, coming in under trade estimates. That was 7.25% below last month and up 0.21% from last year but shy of 2020’s record. Soy oil stocks came in at 1.69 billion lbs, well below expectations.

Safras and Mercado released their initial estimates for Brazil’s 23/24 production, showing 45m HA (+2.5%) of area producing 163.2 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.80 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $14.79 1/1, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.01 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.73, up 2 1/4 cents,

