Soy Futures Trading Mixed

July 26, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Midday soybean quotes are mostly fractionally mixed, though the old crop contracts are up by double digits. Soymeal is trading $2.10 to $7.20 higher so far, while Soybean Oil futures are down by triple digits at midday.   

USDA made two private new crop bean export sale announcements this morning, both to unknown destinations. The first was for 272k MT and the other was or 229k MT. 

Ahead of USDA’s weekly Export Sales report, analysts are looking for between 50k and 400k MT old crop bean sales and 300k to 800k MT for new crop. Estimates for soymeal range between 150k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 7/20. Traders are looking for fewer than 20k MT of soy oil sales. 

Aug 23 Soybeans  are at $15.35 1/4, up 19 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $15.06 5/8, up 16 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans  are at $14.61, up 10 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans  are at $14.20, unch,


