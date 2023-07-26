Soy Futures Trading Mixed

Midday soybean quotes are mostly fractionally mixed, though the old crop contracts are up by double digits. Soymeal is trading $2.10 to $7.20 higher so far, while Soybean Oil futures are down by triple digits at midday.

USDA made two private new crop bean export sale announcements this morning, both to unknown destinations. The first was for 272k MT and the other was or 229k MT.

Ahead of USDA’s weekly Export Sales report, analysts are looking for between 50k and 400k MT old crop bean sales and 300k to 800k MT for new crop. Estimates for soymeal range between 150k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 7/20. Traders are looking for fewer than 20k MT of soy oil sales.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $15.35 1/4, up 19 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $15.06 5/8, up 16 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.61, up 10 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $14.20, unch,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.